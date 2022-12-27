Rivals all running scared, says feared Chechen UFC sensation

Khamzat Chimaev says potential opponents have not backed up their trash talk

Chechen UFC star Khamzat Chimaev says “nobody wants to fight him” as he expressed frustration at not having a bout lined up for next year.

Chimaev remains undefeated in his career, including six outings to the UFC Octagon. His last fight came in September when he submitted Kevin Holland in a catchweight contest inside the first round.

Chimaev’s only other bout in 2022 was in April, when he went three rounds with former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns in an instant classic which he won via unanimous decision.

But at a training camp in Dubai, Chimaev vented his irritation at not having an opponent locked in for next year – accusing rivals at welterweight and middleweight of ducking him.

“Nobody wants to fight,” Chimaev said in a vlog posted on YouTube.

“The guys trash talk loud about me [and say] ‘I want to fight you, I want to fight you!’ When it comes to the fight and signing the contract, they want to run away.”

“I’m always ready, we’ll see what’s going to happen now. I hope [my next fight] will be Las Vegas in March. We’ll see, but I don’t know who,” added the fighter known as ‘Borz’.

The 28-year-old said he is willing to take fights at 170lbs or 185lbs – including reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

“I’m next for the title. Who are these guys going to fight? Alex Pereira has a 6-1 record. He lost. I’ve never lost in my life. He lost against a sh*t guy, the guy’s not in the UFC as well.

“UFC don’t want it, the guy don’t want it, what am I going to do? I just want to fight. Give me somebody. If the guys run away from me, just give me somebody. I’m ready.

“All my brothers here, my team’s here, they come from Chechnya, we train hard every day… we’re coming for everyone.”

Chimaev, who fights out of Sweden, has an unblemished 12-0 career record and exploded onto the UFC scene with two wins in the space of 11 days at ‘Fight Island’ in the summer of 2020.

His progress subsequently stalled following complications from a Covid-19 infection, but he stormed back with a first-round victory over China’s Li Jingliang in October of 2021.

Chimaev, who is the number three-ranked UFC welterweight, will hope that 2023 is the year when he is granted the title shot that many feel his talent warrants.