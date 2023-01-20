icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2023 15:29
HomeSport News

Fans choose more Russians for NHL All-Star Game

Three Russian players were among the 12 selections unveiled by the league following a vote
Fans choose more Russians for NHL All-Star Game
Artemi Panarin (R) was voted in as an NHL All-Star for 2023. ©  AP Photo / John Munson

A trio of Russian players have been added to the lineup for the NHL’s 2023 All-Star Game following a fan vote, it was revealed on Thursday. There are set to be nine Russians in total on the rosters for the four-team showpiece.

New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have both been voted onto the team for the Metro Division, the NHL announced. In the Atlantic Division, Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has been chosen by fans following a vote which closed earlier this week.

In total, 12 players were added to the rosters for the four NHL divisions, completing the 44-man list for the league’s annual showpiece, which this year will take place at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on February 3-4. An All-Star Skills Show will be held on the first day, followed by the All-Star Game itself.

Host of Russians selected for NHL All-Star Game READ MORE: Host of Russians selected for NHL All-Star Game

Earlier this month, six Russian NHL stars were named among the 32 players – one from each of the league’s teams – who were initially selected by the league’s Department of Hockey Operations as 2023 All-Star participants.  

Washington Capitals leader Alexander Ovechkin was named on the Metropolitan Division roster, along with right winger Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin – winner of the Vezina Trophy for the NHL’s best goalie last season – is also in the Metropolitan Division ranks.  

In the Atlantic Division, Russia’s Nikita Kucherov will represent the Tampa Bay Lightning – and will now be joined by compatriot and teammate Vasilevskiy following the fan vote.

For the Central Division, left wing Kirill Kaprizov of Minnesota Wild was earlier selected by the NHL panel. Russia’s Vladimir Tarasenko was also included on the initial Central Division roster, but the St. Louis Blues winger faces a race to recover in time from a hand injury.

READ MORE: Russian hockey star ‘did nothing wrong’ with LGBT snub – coach

The All-Star Game will be played in a 3-on-3 format, in a tournament featuring 11-player teams from each of the league’s four divisions. There will be nine skaters and two goalies in each of the four teams.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies