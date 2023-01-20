icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2023 13:55
HomeSport News

Russian star suffers shock exit

Daniil Medvedev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the third round
Russian star suffers shock exit
Medvedev had been tipped for another strong run in Melbourne. ©  Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev has seen his Australian Open title hopes ended for this year after the Russian suffered a shock defeat to American rival Sebastian Korda in Melbourne on Friday.

The misfiring Medvedev was beaten in three sets, 6-7 (7-9) 3-6 6-7 (4-7), in just under three hours at Rod Laver Arena as the seventh seed was outplayed by his 22-year-old opponent.

For Korda, who is the son of Czech former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, the performance was another sign of his burgeoning talent following a run to the final of the Adelaide International earlier this month.

Seeded 29th in Melbourne, Korda will next face Polish tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz in what appears to be an increasingly open section of the men’s draw following the exit of an injury-hit Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.

RT
Korda was ecstatic at his success. ©  Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Medvedev, meanwhile, will rue an early departure from a tournament at which he has gone all the way to the final in the past two editions – losing a five-set epic to Nadal last year and being beaten more comprehensively by Novak Djokovic in 2021.

Medvedev spent a total of 16 weeks as world number one in 2022, but is set to drop outside the ATP top 10 following his disappointing performance in Melbourne.

Despite topping the ratings last year, the 26-year-old Russian has endured mixed fortunes in recent months and has struggled to fully recapture the form that saw him win a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in September 2021.

READ MORE: Ukraine supporters taunt Russian tennis star (VIDEO)

There was, however, success for Russia in the men’s draw earlier on Friday in Melbourne when number 18 seed Karen Khachanov defeated American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe in four sets, 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9), to set up a last-16 match against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev also remains in contention, and plays Britain’s Dan Evans in their third-round contest on Saturday.       

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies