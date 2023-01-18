icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2023 07:01
HomeSport News

Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

The defending champion suffered a shock defeat to unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald
Nadal crashes out of Australian Open
Nadal was hit by injury in Melbourne. ©  Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Top seed Rafael Nadal has exited the Australian Open after a stunning second-round defeat to American outsider Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets on Wednesday. Nadal required medical treatment during the match as he contended with a hip injury, but his rival took full advantage to claim one of the biggest wins of his career.

McDonald won the contest 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in just over two hours and 30 minutes, ending Nadal’s hopes of retaining the title he won last season by beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Already in trouble after dropping the first set, Nadal pulled up while trailing in the second set and was forced to take a medical timeout for treatment on his hip. The Spaniard, 36, opted to play on but was unable to turn the tide as the 27-year-old McDonald booked his place in the third round.

RT
Nadal and McDonald shook hands at the net after the Spaniard exited the tournament. ©  Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Nadal’s wife was seen watching on tearfully from the stands at Rod Laver Arena as her husband was again impeded by injury woes. Nadal’s departure removes one of the main contenders for the title in Melbourne, where record nine-time winner Novak Djokovic is back this year following his deportation drama in 2022.

Two-time Australian Open finalist Medvedev had been placed in the same quarter of the draw as Nadal and could have faced him in the last eight, although that match-up definitely won’t happen.

Nadal’s departure means it is the first time the men’s top seed at the Australian Open has exited in the second round since Gustavo Kuerten in 2001. Some may wonder if it is the last time fans see the 22-time Grand Slam winner in action in Melbourne, such are the consistent injury problems which Nadal has faced in recent years.

Top stories

RT Features

Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies