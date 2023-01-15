Russian icon matches NHL record

Alexander Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season – the 17th time he has achieved the feat

Russia’s Alexander Ovechkin recorded yet another NHL landmark on Saturday night when he scored his 30th goal of the season for the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin has reached the goal-scoring mark in 17 separate seasons in the league – matching a record set by former Capitals forward Mike Gartner.

Ovechkin scored the only goal for Washington in a 3-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena. The Russian tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, registering his 30th goal in 45 games this season.

Ovechkin is now alongside Gartner as the only two players to have scored 30 goals or more in 17 seasons. Ovechkin, 37, has reached that tally in every season has played in the NHL, with the exception of the Covid-shortened 2020/21 campaign.

More broadly, the Russian continues his pursuit of the all-time NHL goals record held by Canadian great Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin is now on 810 goals in total – second on the list and behind Gretzky’s tally of 894. Ovechkin has also reached 400 home goals to his name, making him only the second ever NHL player after Gretzky to score 400 goals at home and 400 on the road, according to statisticians.

The defeat on Saturday made it back-to-back losses for the Capitals against the Flyers, who had defeated Washington 5-3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The Flyers are on a hot streak with three successive wins and eight out of their last 11 overall. The Capitals have stalled with four losses in their last six, having won 11 from 13 prior to that. Ovechkin and co next play the New York Islanders on Monday.