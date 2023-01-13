icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2023 17:16
Results revealed after investigation into Valieva doping case

According to WADA, a Russian disciplinary hearing found ‘no fault or negligence’ by the figure skater
Valieva pictured in competition in Moscow in October. ©  Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian officials have determined that Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” for the doping rule violation which triggered a major scandal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA announced on Friday that it had been informed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of the results of a disciplinary tribunal held on Valieva’s case.

The figure skater, who was aged 15 at the time, returned a positive test for the banned heart medication trimetazidine in a sample collected at the Russian Championships in December 2021. However, the result was only reported once she had competed in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Games in February 2022 – where she helped the Russian team to gold.

WADA said in its statement that a Russian tribunal “found that although the athlete had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, she bore ‘no fault or negligence’ for it.” It noted that the decision by the tribunal ruled that Valieva would have her results disqualified for the date of the collection of the sample – December 25, 2021. That means Valieva is set to lose her 2021 Russian national title.

WADA had already filed a complaint in November with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expressing dissatisfaction with RUSADA’s handling of the case and accusing it of delays.

In Friday’s statement, WADA said it “had requested a copy of the full reasoned decision, which it will review together with the case file in order to determine whether the ruling is in line with the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code.”

“However, based on the elements of the case with which WADA is already familiar, the Agency is concerned by the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate,” it added.

“Following a full review of the RUSADA decision, WADA will consider what its next steps will be so that the matter is dealt with as quickly as possible and without further undue delay. WADA can make no further comment until it has received and reviewed the reasoned decision and case file.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

