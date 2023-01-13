icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2023 16:00
HomeSport News

Sports court backs FIFA against Russian and Ukrainian clubs

The teams had launched a case against a transfer policy which allowed foreign players to suspend their contracts
Sports court backs FIFA against Russian and Ukrainian clubs
Zenit St. Petersburg player Zelimkhan Bakaev pictured at a game in November 2022. ©  Mike Kireev / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in favor of FIFA after the global football governing body faced a challenge from eight Russian clubs and one Ukrainian team regarding a transfer policy which allowed foreign players to suspend their contracts.

The Lausanne-based CAS published its verdict on Friday, saying that two panels had ruled that FIFA’s measures “were not grossly disproportionate and remained within the sphere of discretion granted to FIFA by Swiss law.”

The case involved the decision made by FIFA in June 2022, which extended a policy of allowing foreign players and coaching staff at Russian and Ukrainian clubs to unilaterally suspend their contracts until June 30, 2023, if they could not reach a mutual agreement with their teams.

Russia responds to ‘discriminatory’ FIFA move READ MORE: Russia responds to ‘discriminatory’ FIFA move

FIFA had initially implemented the emergency measures in March 2022 as a response to the conflict in Ukraine. The step was supposedly a way of allowing international players to leave Russian and Ukrainian teams without fear of financial repercussions amid the uncertainty caused by the fighting.

However, Russian football officials decried the measures as “discriminatory” and contrary to “the principles of contractual stability.” Eight Russian teamsZenit St. Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow, CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow, Rubin Kazan, Sochi, Krasnodar and Rostov – formally appealed to CAS.

Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk also launched an appeal against FIFA, arguing that the policy was unfair and deprived it of millions in potential transfer fees for players.

CAS said a detailed reasoning in the case was being finalized and would be provided to the various parties “shortly.”

Top stories

RT Features

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
The artistry and philosophy of hockey, with Igor Larionov
0:00
22:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies