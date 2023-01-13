icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2023 11:27
HomeSport News

Soviet Olympic legend denies heart attack claims

Former gymnast Larisa Latynina, 88, said she was in hospital for a detailed examination
Soviet Olympic legend denies heart attack claims
Latynina pictured alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015. ©  RIA Novosti / Alexey Druzhinin

Soviet Olympic gymnastics icon Larisa Latynina – who won a record nine gold medals during her remarkable career – has denied claims that she suffered a heart attack. The 88-year-old said that she was in hospital for a scheduled examination and hoped to be discharged in the near future.

“Everything is fine with me, I feel good,” Latynina said on Friday, as reported by TASS. “I didn’t have any heart attack, now I’m having a planned in-depth examination. I wouldn’t rule out that I’ll be discharged soon. Everyone was worried about my health and I got a lot of attention, which was very nice.”

It was reported on Thursday that Latynina had been hospitalized at the end of December, with veteran Russian gymnastics coach Valentina Rodionenko saying she had suffered a heart attack. However, any immediate concerns for Latynina’s health will have been allayed by her own comments on her condition.

READ MORE: The big questions for Russian sport in 2023

Latynina won a remarkable 18 Olympic medals for the Soviet Union in artistic gymnastics during the 1950s and 60s, including nine gold. That remains a record haul for a male or female gymnast, and Latynina held the outright record for the total number of Olympic medals for 48 years until her tally was broken by American swimmer Michael Phelps at the 2012 London Games.

Remarkably for gymnastics, Latynina won her last gold medal at the age of 30 when competing in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. In addition to her Olympic haul, Latynina won 14 medals at the World Championships – including nine gold – and another 14 medals at the European Championships, which included seven titles.  

Top stories

RT Features

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
Hockey legend Igor Larionov
0:00
22:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies