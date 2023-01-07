French football chiefs announce decision on head coach Deschamps

The manager will remain in place despite the World Cup final defeat in Qatar

Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as head coach of the French national team until the summer of 2026, it was confirmed by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Saturday. Should he serve the duration of the deal, Deschamps will have been in the role for 14 years.

“The French Football Federation and Noel Le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps at the head of the France team until July 2026,” read a statement.

“Deschamps has an exceptional record at the head of the national team with 89 wins, 28 draws and 22 defeats in 139 matches... Under his leadership, the France team won the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, reached the final of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.”

The FFF added that Deschamps would retain the services of assistant coach Guy Stephan, goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot, and fitness trainer Cyril Moine.

The extension for Deschamps, 54, comes despite his team suffering disappointment at the World Cup in Qatar last month, where they were beaten by Argentina on penalties in the final after a thrilling game ended 3-3.

Deschamps, who captained France to the World Cup as a player on home soil in 1998, said his focus would now turn to the 2024 UEFA European Championships in Germany. “We have important deadlines ahead of us, on the road to qualifying for Euro 2024… You can count on me and the entire staff to ensure that the France team remains at the highest international level,” Deschamps was quoted as saying on the FFF website.

Deschamps can boast some of the world’s finest footballers at his disposal, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The striker left Qatar with the Golden Boot as top scorer, and became only the second player in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final when he netted a treble against Argentina.

Given the array of talent in the French ranks, some have accused Deschamps of being overly conservative with his tactical approach. Others, however, will point to his track record of winning the World Cup and Nations League, and taking France to within touching distance of more glory in Qatar and at Euro 2016.