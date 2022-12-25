icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2022 11:51
HomeSport News

Ukraine demands answers after reports of UEFA-Russia cooperation

A tournament is being planned for the city of Volgograd under UEFA auspices, Russian media claimed this week
Ukraine demands answers after reports of UEFA-Russia cooperation
Ukraine called on UEFA to respond to the claims. ©  Mateusz Slodkowski / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has called on UEFA to “clarify” recent reports that the European football governing body was involved in plans to host a youth tournament in Russia.

Citing sources, Russian media outlet RBK reported on Thursday that the Russian Football Union (RFU) and UEFA had agreed to hold an international youth development event in the city of Volgograd in May of next year.

Sharing a letter addressed to UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis, the UAF requested an explanation concerning the reports – in the hopes that they were “fake.”

“We were particularly concerned by the recent news… that Russia will host a football tournament among youth national teams under the auspices of UEFA,” read the message shared on the UAF website.

Russia planning first UEFA event since sanctions – media READ MORE: Russia planning first UEFA event since sanctions – media

“If the statement from the RFU is true, this tournament will be the first international event held in the aggressor country since the beginning of the war in Ukraine,” it further claimed.

The UAF added that it would consider the tournament to be “a violation of the sanctions justly imposed by FIFA and UEFA on Russia.”

UEFA and global governing body FIFA initially announced a ban on all Russian teams from their competitions at the end of February, following a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Russian football officials have thus far failed in their efforts to get the sanctions overturned, losing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

The RFU has said it could take up the case with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court as a next step.   

READ MORE: UEFA opposed to potential Russian exit – media

The sanctions have led the RFU to formally discuss the possibility of leaving UEFA to join its Asian equivalent, the AFC, with a decision potentially being made before the end of the year.  

According to RBK, any discussions between UEFA and Russian officials regarding the current sanctions remain “unofficial,” although it added that the youth team event purportedly planned for next year indicated “positive momentum.”

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies