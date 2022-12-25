Pele family gathers in hospital amid health concerns

The Brazilian icon is being treated by doctors in Sao Paulo

Family members have gathered to spend Christmas at the bedside of Brazilian football great Pele, as concerns continue to grow about the state of his health.

Pele remains at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he was admitted at the end of November.

The 82-year-old is battling colon cancer and had contracted Covid-19 before being taken to hospital.

Sharing a social media message on Friday, one of Pele’s daughters, Kely Nascimento, posted a picture alongside her father in his hospital bed.

“We’re still here, fighting and with faith. Another night together,” read the accompanying message.

Another of the football icon’s daughters, Flavia Arantes do Nascimento, is also with them, while Pele’s son Edinho arrived with two of the football icon’s grandchildren, having reportedly traveled from more than 500km away.

“He (Edson) is here,” Kely Nascimento wrote alongside an image she shared.

Pele was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2021.

Doctors have remained guarded about his condition, but last week said that the disease had progressed, ending any hopes that he might be released for Christmas.

The three-time World Cup winner “requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions,” a hospital statement said.

Pele’s apparently worsening condition has led to an outpouring of support from the football world.

The Brazilian team displayed a banner with his name and image on it during matches at the World Cup in Qatar – a gesture matched by fans in the stands.

Pele, whose birth name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is widely regarded as among the greatest ever to play the game.

He earned global renown as a teenager when he helped Brazil to win the 1958 World Cup in Sweden – a title they would defend four years later in Chile. Pele won his third World Cup in Mexico in 1970.

At club level Pele won an array of titles at Brazilian giants Santos before ending his career at the New York Cosmos.

Pele scored 77 times in 92 matches for Brazil. His overall career tally is disputed due to a lack of official records, although he is said to have scored more than 1,200 goals.