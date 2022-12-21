Only one offer for Ronaldo – media

Al Nassr are reportedly the only team to have a deal on the table

Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia are the only club to have made a contract proposal to free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Spanish media.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner parted ways with Manchester United ahead of the World Cup after a scathing interview with Piers Morgan in which he attacked first-team coach Erik ten Hag and the Premier League club’s hierarchy.

Ronaldo was pictured crying at the Al Thumama Stadium after Portugal were knocked out of the quarterfinals at Qatar 2022 by Morocco.

On social media, he wrote that his World Cup dream had ended. Given his age, 37, it is unlikely he will get another shot at the FIFA international tournament.

But after watching generational rival Lionel Messi lift the trophy for the first time with Argentina on Sunday, Ronaldo is intent on pursuing more glory at club level.

As was reportedly the case in the summer when he handed in a transfer request at Old Trafford, Ronaldo hasn’t been inundated with offers for his next possible employer, according to Spanish media.

On Wednesday, sports newspaper As reported that Ronaldo, who is currently said to be in Abu Dhabi thinking about his next steps, has just one formal offer for his services.

This has come from Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. And though it reportedly offers him €200 million ($212 million) a year, Ronaldo has to consider the proposal carefully as accepting is basically an admission that he is done at the top level and already on the road to retirement.

Contrary to claims made by As’ rival publication in the Spanish capital Marca, Ronaldo’s camp categorically denies that Ronaldo has accepted any offer.

Al Sadd in Qatar have reportedly shown interest in Ronaldo too. Yet in anticipation of making the landmark signing, Al Nassr have freed the number ‘7’ shirt which has now been seen worn by fans of the club around Riyadh with Ronaldo's name on it.

From January 11-15, Riyadh will host the Spanish Super Cup where Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid will look to retain the title they won in 2021.

With the spotlight on the Saudi capital, it has been suggested that Al Nassr might take advantage of the opportunity to announce Ronaldo as their marquee acquisition.

“From my perspective, the Cristiano situation is something of a soap opera but very important promotion for Al Nassr,” explained Al Nassr’s Spanish manager Rudi García, to As last week.

As reported by SSC Sports, club president Musalli Al-Muammar is staying tight-lipped about the approach for Ronaldo and has denied any contract talks.

“Who is Ronaldo? I don't know him,” Al-Muammar joked to reporters when recently questioned on the matter.

“Ronaldo did not negotiate with us because he was busy with the World Cup. As far as I know, not only with us, but with other clubs too. We did not expect him to make a decision in the middle of the tournament,” he added.

“I wish Cristiano all the best in whatever choice he makes.”