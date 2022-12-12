Second journalist dies at World Cup – media

Khalid Al-Misslam was a photojournalist for Qatari channel Al Kass TV

Qatari photojournalist Khalid Al-Misslam is the second journalist to die while covering the ongoing FIFA World Cup, local media has reported.

The world of journalism was shocked on Friday when American soccer reporter Grant Wahl collapsed in the press box at the Lusail Stadium and later died while covering Argentina’s dramatic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

It was later reported that a photojournalist for Qatari channel Al Kass TV, Khalid Al-Misslam, had also died while covering the tournament.

No further information has been released about Al-Misslam’s death. Qatari outlet The Gulf Times initially reported his passing and offered condolences to his family over social media.

“Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently. Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” The Gulf Times tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently. Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Al Kass TV briefly mentioned the death during a live broadcast, adding that the broadcaster is awaiting further details before releasing any statement on its employee.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is set to conclude on Sunday.

Before that, Argentina will take on Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday, while underdogs Morocco meet holders France in the last four on Wednesday.