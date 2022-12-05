icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Dec, 2022 08:28
HomeSport News

Reason England star suddenly left World Cup revealed

Raheem Sterling was absent for the win against Senegal
Reason England star suddenly left World Cup revealed
The shock news about Sterling emerged before kick-off on Sunday in Qatar. ©  Visionhaus / Getty Images

England winger Raheem Sterling left the team’s camp in Qatar to return to the UK after his home was targeted by armed raiders, it has been revealed.

It was announced before England’s 3-0 win against Senegal on Sunday that Sterling, 27, would miss the match to deal with a “family matter.”

It later emerged that his home in Surrey had been raided on Saturday night in an incident which left the footballer “shaken” and concerned for his family.

According to the Sun, thieves are said to have made off with £300,000 ($370,000) worth of luxury watches from the mansion.

Details of how the raid unfolded have not emerged, although it was suggested that the gang may have believed the property was empty after Sterling’s partner, Paige Milian, posted social media images of herself in Qatar earlier during the World Cup.

England see off Senegal to set up France World Cup quarterfinal READ MORE: England see off Senegal to set up France World Cup quarterfinal

It was initially reported that Milian and the two young sons she has with Sterling were at the mansion at the time of the raid.

However, a statement from Surrey Police on Monday contradicted those claims.

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3 after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewelry and watches had been stolen,” read the statement.  

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances are underway and the investigation is ongoing.

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The Sun had earlier quoted a source as saying: “This was terrifying for [Milian] and obviously traumatic for all the family.” 

“It looks like about £300,000 of watches have been taken. The police were there several hours.”

Speaking after England’s win against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium – which set up a World Cup quarterfinal against France – manager Gareth Southgate said the “priority” for Chelsea star Sterling was to be with his family.

“We’re going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs,” said the Three Lions boss.

“He’s going home. I don’t want to put him under pressure. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, family should come first.”

It was not immediately clear if Sterling would return to Qatar for England’s match with France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.

Sterling has made 81 appearances for England since making his debut a decade ago, scoring 20 times.

He was on target in England’s opening win against Iran in Qatar, also registering an assist in that game.   

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Peace impossible?’
0:00
26:7
Impeding by misleading? Adeyinka Makinde, Visiting Lecturer at Westminster Law School
0:00
28:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies