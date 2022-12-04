icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Dec, 2022 10:27
HomeSport News

Fury calls out Usyk following routine win (VIDEO)

The Brit retained his WBC heavyweight belt on Saturday
Fury calls out Usyk following routine win (VIDEO)
Tyson Fury called out Aleksandr Usyk after retaining his WBC belt in London © Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images © Getty Images

Boxing heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Aleksandr Usyk locked horns in London on Saturday, teasing fight fans with a potential undisputed heavyweight clash after Fury defended his WBC heavyweight belt with ease.

Fury won a one-sided trilogy bout against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before approximately 60,000 spectators.

Usyk, who took the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts from Anthony Joshua at the same venue in September last year, was in attendance to see the Mancunian stop overmatched and weathered veteran Chisora via a 10th round TKO.

Following a short post-fight interview where Fury sang Chisora’s praises, Ukrainian Usyk was then ordered to show his face so that Fury could call him out for a potential megafight in 2023 and scream obscenities in his face.

“Where’s Usyk the rabbit?” Fury asked, before Usyk made his way to the edge of the ring but staying on the other side of the ropes.

“Eh, rabbit? Usyk you’re next you little b**. You are next. Me and you next. You’re next. Rabbit! P****! 15 stone little midget bodybuilder.

“Well I ain’t a bodybuilder, I’m going to write you off,”  Fury added, in a dig at Joshua.

“I [have] already done one Ukrainian in [Wladimir] Klitschko didn’t I? And I'll do you as well, gappy teeth,” Fury further menaced.

“You ugly little man. Let's get it on, b**. You may laugh now but I’ll end this lil sucker. I’ll end you. You little sucker. What are you gonna do? You’re gonna do f* all you little sausage.”

An unimpressed Usyk barely raised a smile during the one-sided rant as Fury tried getting under his skin.

Shortly thereafter, contender Joe Joyce muscled his way into the dispute and also called out Fury.
Fury seemed open to taking on WBO interim champion Joyce once he has fought and beaten Usyk, with all three men eventually shaking hands.

Yet there is still a lot to be done in getting the undisputed heavyweight title fight over the line and agreed to by both sides.

Usyk manager claims fighter has agreed to Fury terms READ MORE: Usyk manager claims fighter has agreed to Fury terms

Last month, Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas told Seconds Out that “Everything is done from our side – everything” with regards to negotiations.

“So, there’s only one guy who can say, ‘Yes, we’re going [ahead];’ that’s Fury,” Klimas added.

As an orthodox Christian, Usyk has said that he wants the Fury bout to take place “maybe early February or beginning of March, like March 4,” due to his Orthodox Christian faith.

“During the great fasting before Easter, I do not fight, so it should be all before or then after Orthodox Easter (April 16),” he explained from Lisbon.

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Impeding by misleading? Adeyinka Makinde, Visiting Lecturer at Westminster Law School
0:00
28:36
Alastair Crooke: Europe a total vassal of the US, destroying itself over Ukraine-Russia war! (E1123)
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies