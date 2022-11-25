Hosts Qatar on brink of early World Cup exit

The Middle Eastern nation suffered a second successive defeat on Friday

Tournament hosts Qatar are facing early elimination from the World Cup after losing to Senegal in their Group A match on Friday.

The result means Qatar will be guaranteed to exit the tournament at the group stage if rivals the Netherlands avoid defeat against Ecuador later in the day.

Qatar were beaten 3-1 by Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium after a 41st-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and second-half finishes from Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng.

The hosts showed glimpses of a potential comeback by reducing the deficit to 2-1 through Mohammed Muntari’s strike in the 78th minute – Qatar’s first ever goal at a World Cup – but it was too little, too late as they followed their opening day loss to Ecuador with more disappointment.

After their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their first game, Senegal are up and running and the continental champions became the first African nation to win a match at this year’s World Cup.

Qatar were not fancied by many to progress far at their home tournament, but nonetheless will have been disappointed by another tame showing in which they only really roused themselves in the latter stages.

Qatar will seek to salvage some pride in their final Group A match against the Netherlands at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday, although by that stage their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages are likely to have been extinguished.

Should their exit be confirmed, Qatar will become only the second World Cup hosts to depart at the group stage, following South Africa in 2010.