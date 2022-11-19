icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 15:32
HomeSport News

Djokovic downs US rival to reach final of season-ending showpiece

The Serb saw off Taylor Fritz in the last four at the ATP Finals on Saturday
Djokovic downs US rival to reach final of season-ending showpiece
Djokovic battled brilliantly again to reach the final in Italy. ©  Nicolò Campo / LightRocket via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a record-equaling sixth title at the ATP Finals continues after he edged out Taylor Fritz in their semifinal in Turin.

After coming through a mammoth three-hour, three-set battle with Daniil Medvedev in his final group-stage match on Friday, Djokovic returned to court less than 24 hours later at the Pala Alpitour to meet the better-rested Fritz.

It was a match settled by tight margins as the duo shared breaks of serve in each set before Djokovic got the better of the American in a pair of tie-breaks, winning 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (8-6). 

Fritz had been serving for the second set at 5-4 ahead before Djokovic broke back and prevailed in the tie-break.   

The win for the Serb extended his perfect head-to-head record against Fritz to six wins from six in their career meetings. 

“I managed to crack his serve at 5-4. He was serving for the set, like Medvedev was serving for the match yesterday, and in those moments I guess I find another gear and manage to hold my nerve,” Djokovic said of his gutsy win.

RT
Fritz fought hard but met touch Djokovic resistance at key moments. ©  Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Djokovic, 35, came through the group stage in Turin with three wins from three, and should he clinch the title on Sunday, he would stand to pocket almost $4.75 million as an unbeaten champion.

Djokovic would also equal Roger Federer’s record haul of six titles at the ATP Finals. The last of Djokovic’s five successes at the event came back in 2015, when the tournament was being played in London.

Djokovic will next meet the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between Russia’s Andrey Rublev – who was beaten by the Serb in the round-robin stage – and Norway’s Casper Ruud, who came through his group with two wins from three matches.

Rublev, 25, and the 23-year-old Ruud are both targeting a first appearance in the title match at the ATP Finals.  

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies