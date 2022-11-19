Rublev fights back to progress at ATP Finals

The Russian overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals

Andrey Rublev sealed a place in the last four of the ATP Finals for the first time in his career after coming back to beat Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in Turin on Friday.

The pair entered the contest knowing that the winner would be assured of a semifinal place, after each had picked up one victory from their opening two round-robin matches at the tournament.

Tsitsipas – the ATP Finals champion in 2019 – appeared in control when he took the opening set 6-3, only for Rublev to hit some big groundstrokes and storm back to take the next two sets, 6-3 6-2, at the Pala Alpitour arena.

Rublev, 25, is into the last four of the ATP Finals for the first time in three appearances at the lucrative season-ending showpiece, and will next play Norway’s Casper Ruud on Saturday.

Ruud, 23, was the winner of the ‘Green Group’ in Turin after earning two wins from his three round-robin matches.

“I am really looking forward it because Casper is such a nice person on and off the court,” Rublev said of the upcoming contest.

“He is a great player, great fighter. He has achieved so many good things this season, so it is going to be a really good challenge for me.

“I hope I will do my best and I will see what happens,” added the Russian, who is chasing a fifth ATP title of the year.

Novak Djokovic – a five-time ATP Finals winner – maintained his perfect record in this year’s group stage with victory over the already-eliminated Daniil Medvedev in a three-set battle on Friday.

Djokovic topped the ‘Red Group’ with three wins from three ahead of Rublev, and the Serb plays his semifinal against America’s Taylor Fritz on Saturday.