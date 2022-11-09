Boxing chiefs remove Russians from rankings

The WBC announced the new measures on Tuesday

The World Boxing Council (WBC), has revealed that Russian and Belarusian fighters will be removed from its rankings. At its annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico on Tuesday, the organization announced the ruling will take immediate effect.

The WBC had previously stated it would not commission fights in either country due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, as part of a joint action with other ruling bodies such as the WBA, WBO, and IBF.

“The WBC Board of Governors met and reviewed a specific situation, a specific case,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“The WBC has reached a determination after analyzing the ongoing situation of the ongoing invasion of Russia into Ukraine. All fighters from Russia and Belarus are being removed from the WBC rankings. The WBC will not sanction fights in those two countries and no national citizen from those two countries can compete for a WBC championship title.

“I wish to express our deep regret for the athletes, for the promoters, for the members of the boxing industry from Russia and Belarus who will suffer the consequences of the actions outside the ring,” he added.

The WBC’s ruling targets any boxers that are Russian or Belarusian citizens, but exceptions will be considered for Russian-born boxers living elsewhere or those that have denounced or will speak out against the military operation in public.

“At the November 6, 2022 Board of Governors meeting, the board unanimously approved the resolution to remove all boxers from either of those countries from the world ratings,” the WBC stated.

“Any specific cases of nationals of either of those countries permanently residing in other countries, are citizens of other countries or are refugees, who have publicly rejected Russia’s actions in the current situation will have the right to petition the WBC to reconsider The WBC’s ruling is effective immediately and will stay in effect until such time when Ukraine is able to resume their normal boxing activities or when the WBC revisits its ruling.”

One fighter who should not be affected is the Chechen WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Currently boasting an 18-0 record with a 100% knockout rate, he represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics but has lived in Montreal, Canada since 2013 when he turned pro.

As the only current full WBC champion of Russian descent, Beterbiev is eyeing an undisputed championship match against his compatriot and WBC champion Dmitry Bivol who will be affected by the WBC’s fresh ruling.