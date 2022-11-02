icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Nov, 2022 09:11
HomeSport News

French basketball star banned after joining Russian team

Thomas Heurtel will no longer be allowed to play for his country
French basketball star banned after joining Russian team
Heurtel has played almost 100 times for France. ©  Pedja Milosavljevic / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Basketball player Thomas Heurtel’s career with the French national team is “over” after he opted to join Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia, officials have declared.

Heurtel, 33, joined Zenit in September shortly after helping France to win silver at the European championships.

The star point guard made the move despite French basketball bosses warning that any players who appear in Russia will no longer be considered for national team selection.

Heurtel had reportedly signed a written statement to confirm his compliance, only to infuriate French officials by moving to Russia following the 2022 EuroBasket tournament.

In a statement to L’Equipe on Tuesday, French Basketball Federation (FFBB) president Jean-Pierre Siutat said that Heurtel’s time in national colors was finished.

“Regarding Thomas, to whom we had clearly explained how things work, he did not honor his commitment. For me, as of today, I consider that he will no longer be there (with the French team). It’s over,” said Siutat.

French basketball star responds to critics after joining Russian team READ MORE: French basketball star responds to critics after joining Russian team

The FFBB warned at the start of August that players who appear for Russian or Belarusian teams would not be eligible for selection while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Players and officials were asked to sign a “sworn certificate” to confirm their agreement, and any breaches meant they could forfeit the right to appear at competitions including the Paris 2024 Olympics.

French players Livio Jean-Charles and Louis Labeyrie – who play at CSKA Moscow and UNICS Kazan respectively – reportedly did not sign the document and were removed from the FFBB list.

Heurtel, however, did appear at the 2022 EuroBasket tournament in September, where he helped France to the final, eventually losing to Spain.

Days later, it was announced that the 6ft 2in star had joined Zenit on a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

Basketball officials had suggested somewhat ambiguously in September that Heurtel could still make the French team for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics, as long as he chose not to extend his stay in Russia next year.

However, Siutat’s latest comments appear to have shut down that possibility entirely.   

Heurtel himself responded to the scandal in a social media post earlier in October, in which he said he “doesn’t give a f***” about the criticism.   

READ MORE: French biathlon coach faces ‘hatred’ after supporting Russian athletes

The star has won 99 caps for France, and was part of the team which won Olympic silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Before joining Russia, Heurtel played at Real Madrid in Spain and had spells at teams in France and Turkey.

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies