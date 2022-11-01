Fury brother confirms boxing champion’s US travel ban

Tommy Fury discussed the developments after his brother was said to have links to a crime kingpin

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is banned from entering the United States, his brother Tommy Fury has stated.

Tyson Fury was reported as being denied access to the US in June for his alleged links to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who has been sanctioned by American authorities.

The US Department of State also announced a reward of up to $5 million for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of three Kinahan family members.

In an appearance on the MMA Fighting on SBN podcast on Monday, Tommy Fury said that “me and Tyson just can’t get into America at the minute and that’s the way it is.”

If correct, the ban means that Tyson Fury has to hold his fights in the UK or the Middle East, while Tommy has already had a planned bout with YouTuber Jake Paul in New York canceled.

Asked what is being done to resolve the issue, Tommy said: “I don't know (what's happening), that's what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day, they're sorting it and I said please get this resolved as soon as possible and that's where I've left it at the moment.

“I'm hoping it gets resolved asap because I want to come to America not just for boxing and of course for the big one to get this fight over the line but if it doesn't get resolved for a long time I can't speak on that on how long this is going to take…

“But let's say it's a long time, let's get it on over here. I'll fight that man wherever, I'm not bothered. I am ready to go,” Fury added regarding the potential Paul match.

Daniel Kinahan was said to have been an adviser to Tyson Fury and was in charge of overseeing the activities of the MTK Global boxing management company until it was dissolved.

Probed on allegations that Kinahan is behind a global crime organization, Fury has previously said: “That's none of my business and I don't interfere with anybody else's business.”

“Because I had my picture taken with a man it doesn't make me a criminal. I'm just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building,” he also insisted when asked about a February photo of himself and Kinahan in Dubai.

Tyson Fury’s next fight will be an all-British affair versus Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3.

Beyond that, an undisputed unification showdown with WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Aleksandr Usyk could take place in London or Saudi Arabia, if agreed upon.

Tommy Fury is pushing for Paul to fight him in the UK and is confident that the clash between two novices with vast social media appeal would prove a box office smash.

“I don't believe there's anyone in this country that wouldn't come to that fight. I believe it would break all records. Definitely we could draw 70,000,” Fury claimed in the same podcast appearance.