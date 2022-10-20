icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2022 12:15
HomeSport News

Tyson Fury confirms next fight

The opponent as well as the date and venue for the British boxer’s next bout have been revealed
Tyson Fury confirms next fight
Fury will return to action in London. ©  Julian Finney / Getty Images

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC world heavyweight title against fellow Brit Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, it has been announced.

The pair will be fighting for a third time in their careers after ‘The Gypsy King’ handed Chisora defeats in 2011 and 2014.

The trilogy will not be the ‘Battle of Britain’ many fight fans had hoped for after Fury had been in negotiations to fight two-time former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Those talks finally fell through earlier this month after both camps accused the other of scuppering the plans.

Fury, 34, shared the news that he would be facing Chisora on his social media accounts on Thursday, writing: “Let’s have it then Del Boy! See you December 3rd London.”

Fury was last in action against Dillian Whyte in April, stopping his fellow Brit in the sixth round of their contest in front of more than 90,000 fans at Wembley.

The 6ft 9in star later teased retirement from the sport before stating he would return.

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world,” said promoter Frank Warren after the Chisora bout became official. 

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April.

“This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favorite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.”

Demonstrating Fury’s lack of confidence that a bout with Joshua would materialize, footage was shared on social media of the boxer flashing £10,000 ($11,250) in cash which he reportedly won from Warren by betting that plans for the fight would fall through.

Instead, Fury will now face Chisora, 38, who last competed against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in London in July, when he earned a split decision victory.

That was Chisora’s first win in four fights and followed a loss to Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk as well as back-to-back defeats against New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker.

Fury will be widely expected to see off the threat from Chisora for a third time – which Warren said would set up a blockbuster bout against WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk in 2023.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicized undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year, which we’re really looking forward to,” Warren added.

Promoter discusses Usyk-Fury ‘superfight’ plans READ MORE: Promoter discusses Usyk-Fury ‘superfight’ plans

Former cruiserweight king Usyk stunned many by stepping up to dominate Joshua in their heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, before prevailing on points again in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in August.

Usyk, 35, has vowed to face Fury but suggested that December would be too early for a blockbuster unification fight.

Fury is undefeated in his 33-fight professional career, with his only blemish a draw against Deontay Wilder in the first fight of their trilogy in December 2018.

His next opponent, Chisora, holds a 33-12 career record, but is known for his dangerous punching power.

Chisora will be challenging for the WBC heavyweight title for a second time, having lost to Vitali Klitschko in Munich via a unanimous decision back in 2012.

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies