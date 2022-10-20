Tyson Fury confirms next fight

The opponent as well as the date and venue for the British boxer’s next bout have been revealed

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC world heavyweight title against fellow Brit Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, it has been announced.

The pair will be fighting for a third time in their careers after ‘The Gypsy King’ handed Chisora defeats in 2011 and 2014.

The trilogy will not be the ‘Battle of Britain’ many fight fans had hoped for after Fury had been in negotiations to fight two-time former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Those talks finally fell through earlier this month after both camps accused the other of scuppering the plans.

Fury, 34, shared the news that he would be facing Chisora on his social media accounts on Thursday, writing: “Let’s have it then Del Boy! See you December 3rd London.”

Fury was last in action against Dillian Whyte in April, stopping his fellow Brit in the sixth round of their contest in front of more than 90,000 fans at Wembley.

The 6ft 9in star later teased retirement from the sport before stating he would return.

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world,” said promoter Frank Warren after the Chisora bout became official.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April.

“This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favorite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.”

Demonstrating Fury’s lack of confidence that a bout with Joshua would materialize, footage was shared on social media of the boxer flashing £10,000 ($11,250) in cash which he reportedly won from Warren by betting that plans for the fight would fall through.

Tyson Fury celebrating being paid £10,000 in cash by Frank Warren today after they had a bet on whether the Anthony Joshua fight would happen…[📽 @FrankWarren]pic.twitter.com/PpwgHoqwks — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 20, 2022

Instead, Fury will now face Chisora, 38, who last competed against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in London in July, when he earned a split decision victory.

That was Chisora’s first win in four fights and followed a loss to Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk as well as back-to-back defeats against New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker.

Fury will be widely expected to see off the threat from Chisora for a third time – which Warren said would set up a blockbuster bout against WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk in 2023.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicized undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year, which we’re really looking forward to,” Warren added.

Former cruiserweight king Usyk stunned many by stepping up to dominate Joshua in their heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, before prevailing on points again in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in August.

Usyk, 35, has vowed to face Fury but suggested that December would be too early for a blockbuster unification fight.

Fury is undefeated in his 33-fight professional career, with his only blemish a draw against Deontay Wilder in the first fight of their trilogy in December 2018.

His next opponent, Chisora, holds a 33-12 career record, but is known for his dangerous punching power.

Chisora will be challenging for the WBC heavyweight title for a second time, having lost to Vitali Klitschko in Munich via a unanimous decision back in 2012.