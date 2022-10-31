Russian star strikes to sink Italian champions

Alexey Miranchuk scored as Torino defeated AC Milan

Russian midfielder Alexey Miranchuk was on the scoresheet as Torino shocked Serie A champions AC Milan on Sunday.

Miranchuk struck in the 37th minute of the meeting at the Olimpico di Torino, collecting the ball just outside the box before driving forward and sending a low shot past Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The goal came just two minutes after defender Koffi Djidji had given the hosts the lead, and although Junior Messias reduced the deficit for Milan in the second half, Torino earned a deserved win against the reigning Italian champions.

Torino moved up to ninth in the table, while Milan saw their ambitions of retaining their title dented with a second defeat of the season.

The Rossoneri lie third in the Serie A standings, one point adrift of Atalanta and six behind pacesetters Napoli.

For Miranchuk, 27, it was a second goal in Torino colors since he moved on loan from Atalanta at the start of the season.

The Russian international marked his Torino debut with a goal in August, but was sidelined for around six weeks with a muscle injury before returning at the start of the month.

His strike on Sunday was assisted by Nikola Vlasic, the Croatian former CSKA Moscow playmaker who is on loan in Turin from English Premier League club West Ham.

Miranchuk, who spent almost a decade at Lokomotiv Moscow before moving to Italy, is among his country’s biggest current footballing exports.

Elsewhere on Sunday, fellow Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, 26, was also on the scoresheet as AS Monaco beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1.

Monaco lie sixth in the French top-tier table, one place outside the European qualification places but level on points with Marseille.

Golovin’s goal was his second in 19 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.