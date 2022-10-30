icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 15:16
HomeSport News

Tunisia at risk of Qatar 2022 World Cup ban

FIFA has warned North African nation of possible punishment
Tunisia at risk of Qatar 2022 World Cup ban
Tunisia could be banned from the World Cup ©Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images © Getty Images

Tunisia risks being excluded from the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup in November if the North African country’s government interferes in footballing matters, according to the sport’s global governing body FIFA.

FIFA’s warning comes after Tunisia’s Youth and Sports Minister, Kamel Deguiche, repeated comments about possibly “dissolving federal bureaux”.

FIFA has taken Deguiche’s remarks as an attempt to meddle in how the Tunisiain Football Federation (FTF) is run. It has asked the body to give information about any attempts to interfere in its affairs by the Tunisian government, while threatening to dissolve the FTF’s office.

The FTF has also been reminded by FIFA that member associations are “legally obligated to conduct their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties”.

“Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the FIFA laws, including suspension of the relevant association,” read a letter from Kenny Jean-Marie, who is FIFA's director of member associations, to the FTF’s general secretary Wajdi Aouadi.

Fans ‘never seen anything like it’ as blundering referee causes chaos in African clash (VIDEO) READ MORE: Fans ‘never seen anything like it’ as blundering referee causes chaos in African clash (VIDEO)

Any ban on the FTF from FIFA would mean that no Tunisian clubs or national teams are allowed to play in international competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup.

FIFA has demanded that the FTF reply to its request no later than Friday. The organization has faced other serious accusations in recent times, with club side Chebba claiming that FTF president Wadie Jary knowingly misled the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April 2021 before the Swiss-based authority ruled in Chebba’s favor.

Chebba were suspended for one year and relegated to the country’s fourth division after “failing to register on time” for the 2020-2021 season”. Before the ruling was overturned, the controversy became a national topic of conversation in Tunisian society.

Known as the Carthage Eagles, Tunisia have never been past the group stage in five appearances at the World Cup and face the champions France, Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark, and Australia in Group D. They begin their Qatar 2022 campaign against Denmark on November 22.

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies