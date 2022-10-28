Agent charged after alleged blackmail of Russian ex-Chelsea director

Marina Granovskaia was reportedly targeted in the plot

Prominent football agent Saif Rubie has been charged with making a malicious communication after British police looked into allegations that ex-Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia had been the victim of a blackmail plot.

The Daily Mail reported that Rubie was arrested on September 19 but charged with a lesser offense after police launched an investigation.

The investigation centered around an email directed at Granovskaia, who is believed to have received a demand for a payment of £300,000 ($347,000) for a transfer involving Chelsea.

Police confirmed that officers from the Met's MO6 Public Order Crime Team were investigating the matter, and revealed on Thursday that Rubie had been charged with malicious communications.

“Saif Al Rubie, 44, of Stevenage Road, Hammersmith has been charged with malicious communications,” a statement read.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 23 November.”

Granovskaia left Stamford Bridge the month after former owner Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to a consortium led by Todd Boehly for £4.5 billion ($5.2 billion) in May.

The Russian-Canadian national followed chairman Bruce Buck out of the exit door, but had been a mainstay of Chelsea’s hierarchy since joining the club’s board in 2013.

The 47-year-old Granovskaia built a reputation as one of football’s shrewdest negotiators, winning the prestigious ‘Best Club Director’ accolade at Italian newspaper Tuttosport’s Golden Boy awards last year.