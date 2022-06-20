icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2022 13:03
HomeSport News

Russian transfer queen to leave Chelsea – media

Marina Granovskaia will follow chairman Bruce Buck in stepping down, according to reports
Russian transfer queen to leave Chelsea – media
Marina Granovskaia is reportedly set to leave Stamford Bridge. © Catherine Ivill / AMA / Getty Images

The post-Abramovich shake-up at Chelsea is set to continue with reports that highly respected director Marina Granovskaia will leave the club. It was confirmed on Monday that longstanding chairman Bruce Buck would be stepping down from his position at the end of the month.

Granovskaia has been dubbed one of the most powerful women in sport for her role as Chelsea director, serving as former owner Roman Abramovich’s most trusted representative at the London club.

But after the announcement on Monday that Buck would be leaving his post, The Telegraph reports that Granovskaia will definitely follow, potentially before the end of the transfer window on September 1.

Should that be the case, Chelsea’s new US co-owner Todd Boehly will assume responsibilities as the club’s main negotiator in transfer dealings, according to the UK paper.

Key Abramovich-era ally leaves Chelsea role
Read more
Key Abramovich-era ally leaves Chelsea role

Boehly is already set to take over as chairman from the outgoing Buck, who will remain as a ‘special adviser’, signaling the hands-on intent that Boehly has as the face of the consortium which bought the club in a £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion) deal in May.

Russian-Canadian Granovskaia has been a mainstay of the Chelsea hierarchy since formally joining the club’s board in 2013, having already served as a representative for Abramovich in London. She previously worked for the Russian billionaire at Sibneft and Millhouse Capital.  

Granovskaia, 47, has earned a reputation as among football’s shrewdest negotiators in transfer and sponsorship business, and last year won the prestigious ‘Best Club Director’ in European football accolade at the Golden Boy awards organized by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

A graduate of Moscow State University, Granovskaia has rarely given interviews throughout her time at Chelsea but has been described as an “uncompromising but cultured” operator by those who have experience of working with her.  

Should Granovskaia’s exit be confirmed, it would be part of sweeping changes at Stamford Bridge which mark a departure from the much more hands-off approach from Abramovich, who seemed content to allow Granovskaia and Buck to carry out the day-to-day running of the club. 

Chelsea chief Granovskaia talks ‘tough decisions’ (VIDEO)
Read more
Chelsea chief Granovskaia talks ‘tough decisions’ (VIDEO)

Even from afar, Abramovich continued to invest large sums in transfers, including a record outlay for striker Romelu Lukaku last summer. After an unsuccessful season, the Belgian now seems set for a swift return to Inter Milan, initially on loan, with Boehly said to be personally involved in the discussions.

The new Blues owner has also granted manager Thomas Tuchel more clout in terms of transfers and contracts, according to The Telegraph. 

Meanwhile, the future of Chelsea goalkeeping legend Petr Cech in his role as the club’s technical and performance adviser is said to be uncertain.

Former Blues boss Abramovich saw his nearly 20-year spell as owner come to an end when he announced he was selling the club in early March, shortly before being hit with sanctions by the UK government over his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Under Abramovich’s reign, Chelsea emerged as domestic and European powerhouses, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns, among numerous other titles.   

A co-owner of US baseball team the LA Dodgers, Boehly has vowed to build on that “remarkable history of success” at the Blues. Hinting at his new plans, the US financier said at a conference in Berlin last week that Chelsea and other Premier League clubs could wield even more financial firepower.

“They don’t realize how big their opportunity is,” the 48-year-old was quoted as saying. “Let’s get a hold of our destiny and think about how to optimize this.”

With a considerable boardroom shake-up underway, Chelsea fans will hope that “optimization” yields the same steady stream of success on the pitch which defined the Roman Abramovich years.   

READ MORE: Chelsea flop Lukaku edging towards Italy return – media

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies