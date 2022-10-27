icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West can’t sit out crises it caused – Putin
27 Oct, 2022 14:08
HomeSport News

Russian sports minister discusses Iran ties

Prominent football clubs from the two countries have penned an agreement, according to Oleg Matytsin
Russian sports minister discusses Iran ties
The Iranian men's team pictured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. ©  Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Russian Premier League champions Zenit St. Petersburg and Iranian team Sepahan have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday. 

The Russian Sports Ministry gave its backing to the deal, which according to Matytsin will see the two clubs face one another in a friendly match in Iran on November 27.

Matytsin said the game was “one of the aspects of interaction in the field of football” between the two countries after meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

“With the support of the Ministry of Sports, a memorandum of cooperation between the clubs was signed, a productive dialogue was established, [and] an active exchange of teams is underway to participate in tournaments,” he added in a statement shared by TASS.

Russia announces Iran match READ MORE: Russia announces Iran match

Matytsin also said that Iranian coaches are being trained at Russia’s Center for Advanced Studies.

A match between eight-time Russian championship winners Zenit and five-time Iranian champions Sepahan is set to come in the same month as a planned friendly game the Russian and Iranian men’s national football teams.

In September, Russia played their first match since November last year when they won 2-1 against Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. 

Valery Karpin’s men were also set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Zenit’s Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on November 19, although Bosnian football authorities have since postponed a decision on whether to precede with the fixture.

A decision could be made at a meeting of their organization’s executive board at the end of October, with the match facing opposition from the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF).

READ MORE: Ukraine should get Iran’s World Cup place – Shakhtar CEO

Russia was banned from qualifying for international football competitions such as the 2022 World Cup and 2024 European Championship, after FIFA and UEFA acted on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation following the onset of the military operation in Ukraine in February.  

Ukrainian football officials are also trying to get the Russian Football Union (RFU) excluded permanently by FIFA and UEFA, due to the plans for clubs from four new Russian territories to be integrated into its national leagues.

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies