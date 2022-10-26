icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 16:31
Djokovic receives ‘positive signs’ of making Australian Open

The tennis ace remains hopeful of playing in 2023 Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic believes he has a good chance of playing the Australian Open in 2023 © Nir Keidar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images © Getty Images

All-time tennis great Novak Djokovic has revealed that there are “positive signs” his three-year ban from entering Australia will be waived, allowing him to play in the Australian Open in January 2023.

Djokovic is a record nine-time winner at the calendar year’s first Grand Slam but was deported from Australia after arriving in the country unvaccinated for the last event, won by generational rival Rafael Nadal.

The 35-year-old landed in the country with a medical exemption, but public outcry led to him being detained and then kicked out after his visa was torn up.

Speaking to Serbian media outlet Sportal, Djokovic revealed that he soon expects to have news on his three-year visa ban being lifted.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but unofficially,” Djokovic said.

“We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case.

“I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks – whatever that answer might be, but of course, I am hoping for a positive one – so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season if that start is going to happen in Australia,” Djokovic added.

Australian opposition lawmaker and ex-Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews recently said that waiving Djokovic's ban would be a “slap in the face” to Australians who went ahead and got their Covid vaccines.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed that Djokovic would be welcome to the next event if he can get a visa – though Tennis Australia cannot campaign on his behalf.

After finishing 2022 in fine fashion with two ATP tour wins, Djokovic is eager to start his 2023 season.

“I really want to go there, I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best,” Djokovic said.

“Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more so. I am hoping for a positive answer,” he added.

