Russian star misses out on lucrative finals spot

Veronika Kudermetova will not contest the singles event at the WTA Finals

Veronika Kudermetova’s hopes of sealing a place in the singles tournament at the season-ending WTA Finals are over, after the Russian lost her quarterfinal against Greek opponent Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday.

Kudermetova and Sakkari headed into the match in Mexico knowing that the winner would secure the last of the eight spots available for the WTA Finals singles event, which gets underway at Fort Worth, Texas, at the end of the month.

It was fourth seed Sakkari who prevailed over her eighth-seeded Russian rival, winning 6-1 5-7 6-4 in a battle lasting two hours 35 minutes.

The Greek, 27, had raced out of the blocks in the first set, winning the opening five games of the match.

The second set saw Kudermetova, 25, storm back into contention, although the Russian was broken on her serve at the start of the third set, paving the way for Sakkari to see out the match.

In total, the Greek world number six saved a remarkable 14 out of 15 break points she faced during the contest.

Sakkari’s passage to the semifinals in Mexico means that she joins Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina at the WTA Finals singles event – where a total $5 million in prize money will be on offer.

Russia will at least have one representative in the singles tournament in the form of Kasatkina, whose spot was confirmed on Thursday despite her early exit at the Guadalajara Open at the hands of countrywoman Anna Kalinskaya.

It was disappointment for the Kazan-born Kudermetova, who is ranked number 12 in the world and has enjoyed a consistent season in which she reached WTA tour finals in Melbourne, Dubai, and Istanbul, as well as the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Kudermetova does, however, have the consolation of a place in the doubles event of the WTA Finals alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens, and will serve as an alternate in the singles event, should a player drop out.