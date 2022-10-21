Russian number one secures spot at prestigious finals

Daria Kasatkina’s place at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth has been confirmed

Russian women’s tennis number one Daria Kasatkina has been guaranteed a place at the big-money WTA Finals after results went her way on Thursday.

Kasatkina, 25, will be making a debut appearance in the season finale which takes place in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31 to November 7.

The Russian’s place among the eight singles qualifiers was confirmed when Victoria Azarenka of Belarus defeated Madison Keys at the Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico, ending Keys’ chances of reaching the season-ending showpiece.

The result meant that world number 11 Kasatkina and Belarusian world number four Aryna Sabalenka both secured places at the WTA Finals, where a total $5 million in prize money will be on offer.

Kasatkina lost her match at the Guadalajara Open Akron against compatriot Anna Kalinskaya in three sets on Thursday, but the defeat was irrelevant in the context of her bid to reach the WTA Finals.

Kasatkina has earned her place among the eight contenders with a strong season overall, which has seen her win titles at the WTA 500 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose and the WTA 250 Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby.

The Tolyatti-born star also made a career-best Grand Slam run to the semifinals of the French Open back in June, before losing to eventual winner Iga Swiatek.

Kasatkina and Sabalenka joined world number one Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia as qualifiers for the WTA Finals singles draw, with just one more place up for grabs.

The final spot could be captured by another Russian, world number 12 Veronika Kudermetova, although she faces a stern quarterfinal test against Greek world number six Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday.

The winner of that match will secure the final spot for Fort Worth.