Khabib teammate out of UFC 280

Zubaira Tukhugov will not compete against Lucas Almeida in Abu Dhabi this weekend

The card for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi this weekend is one fight lighter after Russia’s Zubaira Tukhugov reportedly failed to make weight for his contest with Brazilian rival Lucas Almeida.

The pair had been slated for a featherweight meeting on the undercard of the event at the Etihad Arena, but it emerged on Friday that the bout had been scrapped.

The UFC made the announcement before the official weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi, citing “weight management issues” but without naming the fighter involved.

TASS cited sources as stating that it was Tukhugov who had endured weight struggles. Match TV said the fighter had still had around 6.5lbs (3kg) to shift on Thursday evening before trying to make the limit of 146lbs for featherweight non-title bouts.

Chechen fighter Tukhugov, 31, is a friend and teammate of former UFC lightweight ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov and was part of a strong Russian contingent at UFC 280.

Tukhugov had been hoping to build on the decision victory he earned over Ricardo Ramos in his last Octagon appearance one year ago, which was one of five wins he has earned in eight UFC outings.

However, he will now be forced to sit on the sidelines as his teammates perform on Saturday in the UAE.

Top of the bill at UFC 280 is the lightweight title fight between Russia’s Islam Makhachev and Brazil’s Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev has long been considered the heir to the throne vacated by the undefeated Khabib, although Oliveira will be aiming to recapture the title he lost on the scales before defeating Justin Gaethje in May.

The main event became official after Makhachev and Oliveira both weighed in at 154.5lbs on Friday morning local time in the UAE.

Elsewhere, Russian former bantamweight champion Petr Yan came in at 136lbs for his clash with American rival Sean O’Malley, who tipped the scales at 135.5lbs to confirm their contest.

In the co-main event, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and title challenger TJ Dillashaw – a former two-time ruler at 135lbs – both made weight for their showdown.

On the prelims, Dagestani fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov – cousin of Khabib – made the limit for his welterweight fight with fellow Russian Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.