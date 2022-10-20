icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2022 09:35
HomeSport News

American champion ‘annoyed’ by Russian star’s doping case delay

Nathan Chen voiced his anger over the investigation into Russian Olympic gold medalist Kamila Valieva
American champion ‘annoyed’ by Russian star’s doping case delay
Chen shared his thoughts on the Valieva case. ©  Wang Xianmin / CHINASPORTS / VCG via Getty Images

American Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen has said the apparent delays in the anti-doping investigation surrounding Russian teenager Kamila Valieva are “super annoying.” Chen is among those who could stand to win a gold medal, should Valieva be found guilty of a violation.

“That’s probably the hardest part, having no knowledge of the situation,” Chen told the AP of the investigation by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) into Valieva’s case.

“We get updates and it’s always, ‘We have no idea what’s going on.’ That’s super annoying,” added Chen, 23, who won gold in the men’s individual event in Beijing.

Valieva, 16, returned a positive result for the banned heart drug trimetazidine from a sample taken in December, but which was only reported once the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics had got underway in February.

Russian skating star sends coded message after doping case ordeal READ MORE: Russian skating star sends coded message after doping case ordeal

By that stage, Valieva had already helped Russia to the gold medal in the figure skating team event. The US team – including Chen – finished second while Japan claimed bronze and Canada ended in fourth place.

However, the medal ceremony for the event in Beijing was canceled after news of Valieva’s positive test emerged. Should Valieva be found guilty of a transgression, the Russian team would lose their gold medal.

RUSADA was tasked with investigating the case, and general director Veronika Loginova announced last month that proceedings would progress to a Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee (DAC). Loginova stated that a hearing was expected in October, although there has since been no further announcement.

Valieva was initially cleared by an emergency hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to continue to compete in Beijing after the news of her positive test. The CAS panel cited her status as a minor as well as the late notification of the results of the sample, which was tested at a laboratory in Stockholm accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

READ MORE: Russia expecting end to two-year WADA ban – anti-doping boss

Valieva and her coaching team have maintained their innocence, arguing at their CAS hearing that the positive result may have come via contamination from heart medicine her grandfather was taking. Russian officials also said Valieva had frequently passed other doping tests, and questioned the timing of the announcement of the positive result.

After starring in the team event in Beijing, Valieva finished a disappointing fourth in the women’s individual competition despite being the strong favorite for gold as her doping case ordeal took its toll.

Valieva and her fellow Russians have been banned by the International Skating Union (ISU) from all events in the upcoming season because of the conflict in Ukraine, but she will appear in a series of alternative Grand Prix competitions organized in her homeland.     

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies