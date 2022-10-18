icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Oct, 2022 12:47
Rival revealed for Russia’s Makhachev if he captures UFC title

Dana White believes that Alexander Volkanovski fighting for the lightweight title next ‘makes sense’
Islam Makhachev is hoping to be crowned a UFC champion this weekend. ©  Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski should have the chance to become a two-weight title holder by facing the winner of this weekend’s lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, according to promotion president Dana White.  

Volkanovski has recently been vying for a chance to move up to lightweight and fight for top honors. 

“I deserve that,” claimed the Australian, who is currently rated by the UFC as its top pound-for-pound fighter. 

Speaking to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports on a podcast on Monday, White said that it “makes sense” for Volkanovski to face the winner of the headline bout at UFC 280 for the lightweight title.  

That will be either former 155lbs champion Oliveira or Dagestani grappling phenomenon Makhachev.

And Volkanovski, who is lined up as a stand-in replacement in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, has stated that he is rooting for Brazilian Oliveira to recapture the title he lost on the scales ahead of stopping Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

“I’d say Charles would be the better opponent,” Volkanovski said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“People say stylistically yeah, but obviously there’s a lot of hype around Charles.

“Everyone considers him the champ, so then if I beat him then everyone’s going to consider me the champion.

“If I was to face Islam, I’m sure people would still say I’m champ, but I’m still going to have to beat Charles. You face Charles, it’s a bigger fight, because he’s got a lot of hype on him,” Volkanovski added.

After defending his title four times and beating Max Holloway on a third occasion last time out, Volkanovski has run out of opponents at 145lbs.

Aged 34, he is at the peak of his powers, making this a perfect moment for an adventure at lightweight he has previously stated must be for the title.

With the UFC confirming it will return to Australia in February, UFC 284 at the RAC Arena in Perth appears to provide the perfect platform for the potential superfight.

Persistently expressing a desire to face Conor McGregor in his homeland, however, Oliveira might be disappointed with having to head Down Under if he prevails against Makhachev.  

“That'd be perfect,” Oliveira confirmed when probed on a clash with ex-featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor, which has been tipped for the Neo Quimica Arena home of his favorite football team Corinthians in Sao Paulo. 

“That's been my opinion for a long time. It'd be very good to fight against Connor,” Oliveira added.

