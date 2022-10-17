Hockey team to miss UK games because of Russian players – media

Saryarka Karaganda withdrew from the IIHF Continental Cup

Kazakh ice hockey team Saryarka Karaganda have pulled out of the IIHF Continental Cup because visa problems for Russian and Belarusian members of the organization would have prevented them from traveling to the UK, according to reports.

Saryarka Karaganda were due to take part in the Continental Cup – the second-tier IIHF tournament for European clubs – with their games set to take place next month in Welsh capital Cardiff.

Saryarka were drawn in Group E alongside the Cardiff Devils, Latvian team Zemgale Jelgava, Angers Ducs from France, and Acroni Jesenice of Slovenia, and were scheduled to play in Wales from November 18 to 20.

But the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed last week that the Kazakh team had withdrawn, and local hockey outlet shaiba.kz has now reported that the issue stems from problems with the team’s contingent of Russian and Belarusian staff receiving UK visas.

Saryarka lists eight Russian players and one Belarusian on its official website, as well as two Belarusian coaches, although the team is said to have a number of dual nationals who hold Russian and Kazakh passports.

“It turned out that the Russians and Belarusians from Saryarka had problems obtaining visas to the UK. The Karaganda team will not be able to play at the tournament only with Kazakh and Latvian hockey players,” shaiba.kz reported.

Saryarka finished second in last season’s Continental Cup.

Russian and Belarusian teams are currently banned at all levels by the IIHF because of the conflict in Ukraine.

The organization also stripped Russia of the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which were due to be held in Novosibirsk and Omsk, as well as the men’s 2023 World Championships, which were set for St. Petersburg next May.