icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2022 12:28
HomeSport News

Hockey team to miss UK games because of Russian players – media

Saryarka Karaganda withdrew from the IIHF Continental Cup
Hockey team to miss UK games because of Russian players – media
The team will have to miss the IIHF Continental Cup. ©  Andy Devlin / Getty Images

Kazakh ice hockey team Saryarka Karaganda have pulled out of the IIHF Continental Cup because visa problems for Russian and Belarusian members of the organization would have prevented them from traveling to the UK, according to reports.

Saryarka Karaganda were due to take part in the Continental Cup – the second-tier IIHF tournament for European clubs – with their games set to take place next month in Welsh capital Cardiff.

Saryarka were drawn in Group E alongside the Cardiff Devils, Latvian team Zemgale Jelgava, Angers Ducs from France, and Acroni Jesenice of Slovenia, and were scheduled to play in Wales from November 18 to 20.

But the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed last week that the Kazakh team had withdrawn, and local hockey outlet shaiba.kz has now reported that the issue stems from problems with the team’s contingent of Russian and Belarusian staff receiving UK visas.

Europe discriminating against own citizens with Russian hockey ban – politician READ MORE: Europe discriminating against own citizens with Russian hockey ban – politician

Saryarka lists eight Russian players and one Belarusian on its official website, as well as two Belarusian coaches, although the team is said to have a number of dual nationals who hold Russian and Kazakh passports.

“It turned out that the Russians and Belarusians from Saryarka had problems obtaining visas to the UK. The Karaganda team will not be able to play at the tournament only with Kazakh and Latvian hockey players,” shaiba.kz reported.  

Saryarka finished second in last season’s Continental Cup.

Russian and Belarusian teams are currently banned at all levels by the IIHF because of the conflict in Ukraine.

The organization also stripped Russia of the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which were due to be held in Novosibirsk and Omsk, as well as the men’s 2023 World Championships, which were set for St. Petersburg next May.   

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Zelensky whines
0:00
26:13
Over and done with? Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies