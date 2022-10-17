Mbappe responds to PSG exit rumors

The Paris Saint-Germain forward said claims he wishes to leave the Ligue 1 club are ‘false’

French football star Kylian Mbappe took advantage of a post-match interview on Sunday to deny rumors that he wishes to leave his club Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer market.

Bombshell reports from Marca and RMC Sport last week claimed that Mbappe felt ‘betrayed’ by his club, allegedly accusing them of breaking a number of promises made after he snubbed Real Madrid in May to sign a lucrative contract extension with PSG until 2025.

Mbappe was said to be planning a move away from the Parc des Princes in January, with the Qatari-backed giants reportedly open to entertaining the transfer of the 23-year-old as long as it wasn’t to Madrid.

Some sources have claimed that PSG will ask for a minimum of €400 million ($390 million) for their forward, which would smash the transfer world record last broken in 2017 when PSG activated Neymar's €222 million ($216 million) release clause at Barcelona.

Following Sunday’s 1-0 home victory over bitter rivals Marseille, where Neymar scored the winner, Mbappe refuted the rumors and claimed that he is “very happy” where he is.

“I have not asked to leave PSG in January,” Mbappe insisted to RMC Sport.

“I’m not furious with the club, it’s not true.

“I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I’m involved, [but] I’m not at all,” Mbappe added.

“I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother’s game. We were stunned when we found out … I just wanted to say that it’s completely false. I’m very happy here.”

Mbappe’s latest remarks come after he addressed a more specific potential move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid while attending an event to launch his ‘Inspired by KM’ philanthropy project in Paris a few days ago.

“For now, (I’m only thinking about winning) a second World Cup. After that, I don’t know,” Mbappe answered with a smile, when probed by RMC Sport on switching to either one of last season’s Champions League finalists.

PSG are three points clear of second-place Lorient at the top of the Ligue 1 table following Sunday’s win and are back in action on Friday night when they travel to Ajaccio.

In the Champions League, the Parisians are level on eight points with Benfica at the summit of Group H which means a win for them against Maccabi Haifa next week will guarantee their passage to the knockout phases.

Mbappe can then travel to Qatar 2022 with a clear head, after also putting a witchcraft scandal involving teammate Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias Pogba behind him.

Mathias Pogba claimed that Paul Pogba hired a witchdoctor known as a Marabout to have Mbappe injured.

But Mbappe showed a willingness to believe Paul Pogba’s side of the story – that he had contracted the Marabout but only to try and keep himself off the operating table – for the good of Didier Deschamps Les Bleus team, which begins the defense of its 2018 title against Australia on November 22.