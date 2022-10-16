NHL reinstates player after sex abuse investigation dropped

A Twitter account accused Ian Cole of grooming and sexual abuse last week

The National Hockey League considers the case regarding sexual abuse and grooming allegations against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole closed after finding no substantiating evidence.

A Twitter account under the name ‘Emily Smith’ posted the allegations last week, claiming that Cole, 33, groomed her and was in a forceful sexual relationship with her when she was underage and attending high school.

Cole was suspended with pay while the NHL conducted an investigation. He denied the allegations.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”

The NHL said in a statement on Saturday that investigators failed to make contact with the anonymous accuser and now “considers this matter closed,” meaning Cole can make his comeback in the coming days.

The NHL’s security and legal departments said they had interviewed Cole twice and also spoke to personnel with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

Individuals with potentially relevant information were also probed, as online data and court and law enforcement records were reviewed.

Reacting to news of the development, the NHL Players’ Association expressed concern about the precedent that had been set by suspending Cole over unsubstantiated claims.

“Players should never be subject to suspension or discipline in response to unsubstantiated and anonymous accusations,” the organization said in a statement.

“Removing a player from his team under these circumstances is inappropriate and grossly unfair.

“We are engaging the League in discussions on how to address similar situations in the future,” it added.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Cole was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on a one-year, $3 million deal in the summer.

He was unable to make his debut in their season opener, a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday last week, nor in the team’s win against the Florida Panthers on Friday and their loss to one of his former teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Saturday.

The Lightning return to action on Tuesday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at home, with Cole available to play.