Manchester United star arrested again

Mason Greenwood is alleged to have breached bail conditions

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police for allegedly breaching the terms of bail conditions set following an initial January arrest on charges of rape and assault.

Greenwood, 21, was detained early on Saturday at his home in Bowden, Greater Manchester, with numerous reports from UK media suggesting that he had attempted to contact his alleged victim.

The England international footballer was first arrested in January after shocking images and videos were posted online by his former partner Harriet Robson, who claimed Greenwood had subjected her to domestic violence and sexual assault.

He was also questioned over allegations that he had made “threats to kill” against the alleged victim.

Greenwood was released from police custody on February 2 and has been awaiting further developments in his case. His bail was extended in June.

Manchester United are understood to be aware of Greenwood’s latest arrest but are refusing to comment while a police investigation is underway.

The player remains indefinitely suspended by the club following the initial allegations.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old male had been arrested and that they are currently progressing with their investigation.

“Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022,” it said.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Greenwood was a highly-rated product of Manchester United’s youth academy and first signed a deal with the club at the age of six before making his first-team debut at 17.

He made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals, and has one cap for England, but was not selected again by boss Gareth Southgate after he broke Covid-19 guidelines in the team hotel after his country’s 1-0 win away to Iceland in September 2020.