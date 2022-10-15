icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Oct, 2022 13:27
HomeSport News

Manchester United star arrested again

Mason Greenwood is alleged to have breached bail conditions
Manchester United star arrested again
Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United battles for possession with Mason Greenwood of Manchester United © Getty Images / Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police for allegedly breaching the terms of bail conditions set following an initial January arrest on charges of rape and assault.

Greenwood, 21, was detained early on Saturday at his home in Bowden, Greater Manchester, with numerous reports from UK media suggesting that he had attempted to contact his alleged victim.

The England international footballer was first arrested in January after shocking images and videos were posted online by his former partner Harriet Robson, who claimed Greenwood had subjected her to domestic violence and sexual assault.

He was also questioned over allegations that he had made “threats to kill” against the alleged victim.

Greenwood was released from police custody on February 2 and has been awaiting further developments in his case. His bail was extended in June.

RT
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United © Getty Images / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United are understood to be aware of Greenwood’s latest arrest but are refusing to comment while a police investigation is underway.

The player remains indefinitely suspended by the club following the initial allegations.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old male had been arrested and that they are currently progressing with their investigation.

Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022,” it said.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Greenwood was a highly-rated product of Manchester United’s youth academy and first signed a deal with the club at the age of six before making his first-team debut at 17.

He made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals, and has one cap for England, but was not selected again by boss Gareth Southgate after he broke Covid-19 guidelines in the team hotel after his country’s 1-0 win away to Iceland in September 2020.

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies