Rising motorsport star dies aged 22 after crash

Victor Steeman was involved in a fatal accident in Portugal at the weekend

The World Superbike community is in mourning following the death of 22-year-old racer Victor Steeman.

The Dutchman’s bike was one of several involved in a horrific accident on turn 14 at the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race in Portugal at the weekend.

Due to serious head injuries, the youngster was airlifted from the Autodrome Internacional do Algarve to Faro hospital, where he passed away.

“Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race,” his family said in a statement announcing Steeman’s passing.

“Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs.

“We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously,” Steeman’s family added.

Steeman made his debut as a full-time rider in World Supersport 300 in 2019 after previously starring as a replacement rider.

He took a year out of the series in 2020, and returned in 2021 to win his first race at Most.

With MTM Kawasaki in 2022, he was in the hunt to be crowned world champion after registering four wins at Asse, Most, Magny-Cours and Barcelona, plus five podium finishes.

With three races left to run after Portimao, he will finish a posthumous runner-up in the championship standings behind Alvaro Diaz.

MotoGP said it learned about Steeman’s passing with “great sadness”.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman,” WorldSBK wrote on Twitter, as part of a series of tribute posts.

“The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever.

“Ride in Peace, Victor,” it added.

Steeman’s death was the second to occur in just a few days after British Superbike rider Chrissy Rouse passed away aged 26 following a collision at Donington.

It is also the second suffered in World Supersport 300 in just over a year since a crash at Jerez in 2021 caused 15-year-old Dean Berta Vinales to later die from his injuries.