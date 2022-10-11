Russian cult hero removed from UFC roster

Alexey Oleinik is no longer under contract with the elite promotion

Russian MMA legend Alexey Oleinik is no longer on the UFC’s roster, as confirmed by officials from the elite MMA promotion.

A popular UFC roster watch account first noticed that Oleinik had been removed. The UFC later confirmed the development to media outlet MMA Fighting, which comes after Oleinik recently completed his contract.

The UFC could still re-sign the 45-year-old veteran, who has said through Russian media that the promotion has offered him a new deal.

“The contract ended in April. I was asked to fight beyond the contract, so I fought.

“I don't know what's next, I haven't decided yet. The UFC has already offered a new contract,” Oleinik said to TASS.

Oleinik was last seen in the Octagon at UFC Vegas 61 under a fortnight ago and lost a unanimous decision to Swedish heavyweight Ilir Latifi on the preliminary card.

❌ Fighter removed: Aleksei Oleinik — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 11, 2022

This sentenced Oleinik to 1-4 in his last five fights and a 60-17 record overall.

Oleinik never came close to contending for the title in a heavyweight division that has seen legends such as Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic come and go, but he will be remembered for wins over ex-champion Fabricio Werdum and other respected names including Mark Hunt and Travis Browne.

He holds the heavyweight division’s record for the second most submission victories, earning the nickname the ‘Boa Constrictor’ for his legendary grappling skills, and is still the only fighter in UFC history to use the Ezekiel choke to submit an opponent.

The move was named in memory of Brazilian judoka Ezequiel Paraguassu, who was famed for defeating his opponents with it.

“The Ezekiel choke is done using your Judo robe," Oleinik explained at the time of first using it. “I am doing it without one. So let it be the ‘Oleinik choke’ then. But it doesn’t matter what it’s called, as long as it works.”

In an interview with the UFC before his last fight, Oleinik claimed not to mull over records or the duration of his career.

“I don’t think about numbers, I think about my opponent and only the opponent,” he said.

“I’ve fought for 26 years. Step by step, opponent by opponent, fight by fight. I think about it only when asked about it. I think about Ilir Latifi and only about this fight. That’s it.”

“It’s been a very long career,” reflected Oleinik, who was born in Kharkov but became a Russian citizen and carried the Russian flag on visits to the cage.

“Nobody fights as long as me, 26 years.

“I am not near the start of my career, but near the finish. I am not on a very small promotion to fight; I fight with the best of the best in the world.

“Of course, that’s [a] proud [thing] for me. My professional record is the biggest in the UFC with the best of the best in the world,” he added.