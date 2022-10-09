Beckham could save Ronaldo from Manchester United misery – media

MLS franchise Inter Miami are reported to be lining up a January bid for the football icon

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next stop could be Inter Miami if Manchester United accept a rumored January bid for him from the David Beckham-backed franchise. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request at Old Trafford ahead of the current season in search of Champions League football.

Yet, despite alleged interest from Borussia Dortmund and boyhood club Sporting Lisbon in his native Portugal, the 37-year-old was made to stay put by new head coach Erik ten Hag, who insisted that Ronaldo formed part of his plans.

Just one Premier League start thus far this term has communicated the opposite message, with The Telegraph reporting earlier this week that ten Hag will now consider letting Ronaldo go in the January transfer window after failing to integrate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner into his first XI.

According to a report from The Sun on Saturday, Inter Miami are considering making a bid for Ronaldo, who Old Trafford insiders claim would “seriously consider” a move to the US.

It is claimed that United knocked back a proposal from Miami to take Ronaldo on a free in the summer.

Undeterred, Inter Miami, who were co-founded by Red Devils legend Beckham in 2018, are said to be preparing a £30 million ($33.3 million) package for the veteran.

The Americans also believe that Ronaldo might be available for free this time, and need a marquee player, with Gonzalo Higuain announcing that he is retiring at the end of the season.

The same outlet alleges that Ronaldo still harbors a dream of playing in Europe and the Champions League, with PSG ready to consider a coup for him if Lionel Messi returns to FC Barcelona this summer when his contract expires.

Inter Miami have been linked to Messi as his potential first club when he finally leaves Europe, too. But with Ronaldo two years his senior, the Portuguese could be the first of the generational rivals to grace the MLS.

Though Ronaldo and Beckham never played together in northwestern England, they are inextricably linked due to the fact that Ronaldo inherited his legendary number 7 jersey when Beckham left for Real Madrid and Ronaldo arrived from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.