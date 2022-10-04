icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2022 10:22
HomeSport News

Manchester United boss makes Ronaldo transfer decision – media

Erik ten Hag will let the forward leave in January, according to The Telegraph
Manchester United boss makes Ronaldo transfer decision – media
Ronaldo has been used sparingly so far this season. ©  Martin Rickett / PA Images via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will give his blessing for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window, according to a report. 

Ronaldo handed in a transfer request at Old Trafford this summer due to the Red Devils’ lack of Champions League football, but had his wishes denied by the Dutchman who took over as head coach in May.

Ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo formed part of his plans for the new campaign as the Portuguese was reportedly turned down by a string of top clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich. 

But after failing to incorporate the 37-year-old as a regular starter in his team, Ten Hag will not stand in Ronaldo’s way any longer, The Telegraph has reported. 

Manchester United boss reveals unusual reason for Ronaldo snub (VIDEO) READ MORE: Manchester United boss reveals unusual reason for Ronaldo snub (VIDEO)

Ronaldo has started just one Premier League match this season and was left on the bench for the entirety of Sunday’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City. 

Ten Hag claimed that Ronaldo played no part in the fixture “out of respect” for his career, but the coach was criticized by United legend and pundit Roy Keane for his treatment of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. 

“I think the manager is holding on to him – okay, you say you need options, but you don’t hold on to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He’s one of the greatest players ever,” Keane said.

“He had options – this idea that he’d no options is rubbish, he did have options, four or five very good options.

“Okay, today the manager, he brought [Anthony] Martial on and he scored two, so yeah, that’s justified.

“But generally speaking, the bigger picture, he’s not going to play Ronaldo, we know that. He’s played in one or two European games,” Keane continued.

“It’s just going to get uglier as the season goes on. Okay, Ronaldo’s motivated with the World Cup coming up, but if he’s sitting on the bench week in, week out, it’s not good, it’s just going to get ugly.”

READ MORE: Ronaldo issues transfer ultimatum – media

Ronaldo might be afforded a start when United play Omonia away in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, ahead of a trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. 

A five-time winner of the Champions League, Ronaldo had never played in the second-string Europa League until this season, but it has provided him his only goal in all competitions so far. 

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies