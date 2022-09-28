icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Sep, 2022 13:22
Russian football hero receives military call-up

Former English Premier League star Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has received a draft summons, his father said
Bilyaletdinov was among a bright generation of Russian football talent. ©  EMPICS Sport / PA Images via Getty Images

Former Russian international footballer Diniyar Bilyaletdinov – who helped his nation to the semifinals of the 2008 European Championship – has received a summons as part of his country’s partial mobilization, his father has told Russian media.

Bilyaletdinov, 37, won 46 caps for his country during a playing career which included spells at Russian clubs Spartak Moscow and Lokomotiv Moscow, as well as a three-year stay at English Premier League team Everton.

“Diniyar really received a summons. It’s hard to talk about emotions, because he didn’t serve [in the army], although he did military service, but it was specific and inclined towards sports,” Rinat Bilyaletdinov told RIA Novosti.

“That was 19 years ago. Yes, he took the oath, but served in the direction of sports.

"The law still says – to call people up to 35 years old, and he is 37, so there is some kind of inconsistency.

“Now we will find out whether this is correct or it was sent too early…,” added the former football star’s father.

“If there was a general mobilization, then there would be no need to ask questions.  

“But at the moment, the president has established a partial mobilization, so everything should be in accordance with the law.”

After retiring from professional football in 2018, attacking midfielder Bilyaletdinov began a coaching career and is currently among the staff at FC Rodina-2, who play in Russia’s Second League.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization last week, which is intended to recruit 300,000 reservists across the country.

The step is aimed at helping to control Russian-held areas and the 1,000-kilometer contact line with Ukrainian forces.

