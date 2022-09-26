Joshua responds to Fury demands with unusual message (VIDEO)

The former world champion has countered claims he is avoiding signing a contract to fight Fury

Anthony Joshua has opened a new frontier in his bickering match with rival fighter Tyson Fury as negotiations for a proposed December clash heat up – by releasing a video to social media which shows him rapping about his side of the contract impasse.

Talks between both parties are progressing surrounding a proposed December 3 clash between the two most dominant British heavyweights of their generation, but Fury recently indicated that he was growing tired of the back-and-forth discussions and handed Joshua a Monday deadline to agree a deal or he will back out of the talks.

Ahead of any contracts being signed for the momentous heavyweight showdown, Joshua has chosen a very novel method with which to give his side of the story.

“I'm doing what I’m doing. Who the f**k are they fooling?” Joshua rapped in an Instagram Live video while in a car with members of his entourage.

“I see people saying, ’Yo, I gotta sign a contract’, what the f**k you think I'm doing, man?

“You think I’m kicking back? I've been a playing, trying to get negotiations, ain’t no hesitations.”

Joshua also hit out at Fury for the caliber of opponent he has faced in recent years.

“Been fighting champions for seven years straight. Anybody else do that? I’ll wait.”

And if his lyrical prowess wasn't enough, Joshua provided a more standard update in a separate video clip and said that he has given his blessing to the contract but added that it is currently being overseen by his legal team.

“I’ve been signing contracts for years. It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team,” he explained.

“That’s why you hire lawyers. If you know the history of boxing make sure you get your legal terms right.

“That's why you got good managers and good lawyers.

“So, of course, I'm going to sign the contract. It's just with some lawyers at the minute.”

The fight, should it be agreed as expected, is set to take place in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on December 3.

But after several false starts in the past couple of years for what would be the biggest UK boxing match in decades, fight fans will no doubt be hoping that it progresses from a rap battle to an actual battle inside the boxing ring.