icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2022 19:17
HomeSport News

Russia’s men’s football team wins comeback match

Valery Karpin’s squad played their first game of 2022 against Kyrgyzstan on Saturday
Russia’s men’s football team wins comeback match
© Dmitriy Golubovich/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images © Getty Images

Russia’s men’s national football team played their first match of 2022 in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on Saturday, winning 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp winner at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium.

Russian teams are currently banned from international sporting competitions, which means their men’s football squad was unable to contest a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-final play-off against Poland in March.

Due to sanctions, Valery Karpin’s side hadn’t been in action since a 1-0 loss to Croatia in the qualifying group phase on November 14.

Opposition manager shows Russia support ahead of football friendly READ MORE: Opposition manager shows Russia support ahead of football friendly

Russia started rustily, falling behind after Alimardon Shukurov connected with a Farkhat Musabekov pass and put the hosts 1-0 up by beating goalkeeper Matvey Safonov on 24 minutes.

Six minutes later, however, Russia responded when Aleksandr Sobolev converted a penalty to even the score 1-1.

Each team struggled to find a breakthrough during the rest of the match, but Daniil Utkin snatched victory for the visitors by scoring from outside the penalty area in the 89th minute.

Reacting to the result, Karpin told Championat that there was “no critical mood” in the Russia camp.

“Many things didn’t work out. As I said before the game, it was important to look at the players at this level,” Karpin added.

“It was a review. [There were] lots of newbies. Some were better [than others], some were worse. The game had some bugs, [but] this is understandable.” 

Karpin confessed that neither he nor Kyrgyzstan knew whether their meeting would go ahead as recently as three days ago.

Russia are due to take on Iran in a friendly in November, plus Bosnia and Herzegovina in St. Petersburg in a showdown that the Ukrainian FA is looking to prevent.

Probed on further matches, Karpin answered: “They say let’s play. If they don’t say [that], we won’t play.”

To Championat, Russia and Manchester United legend Andrei Kanchelskis refused to be critical and pointed to the positives.

“[We] barely defeated Kyrgyzstan? Well, what did you want?” Kanchelskis asked.

UEFA chief explains Russian Euro 2024 ban READ MORE: UEFA chief explains Russian Euro 2024 ban

“Now everyone has learned to play football. Hungary beat Germany 1-0 yesterday. It happens. The main thing is that we won. Positive emotions are the most important thing. Hard or not, this is a win. If there was a draw or defeat, it would be different.”

“[There is] nothing much to say now. Well done for winning! We are moving on and waiting for further actions by FIFA and UEFA,” added Kanchelskis, in the same week that Russia were excluded from Euro 2024 qualification.

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies