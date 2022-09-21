icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 13:22
HomeSport News

Russian ‘Z’ protest gymnast handed competition boost

Ivan Kuliak will be able to compete at the 'Spartakiad' games
Russian ‘Z’ protest gymnast handed competition boost
Kuliak will return to competitive action. ©  RIA Novosti / Maksim Bogodvid.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak haas been cleared to compete in the ‘Spartakiad’ games in his homeland after global governing body the FIG expressed no objections.

Kuliak had a 12-month suspension partially upheld by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) Appeal Tribunal earlier this month, meaning he will be sidelined from official competition until May 16, 2023.

The ban was initially imposed in May of this year after Kuliak appeared on the podium of a World Cup event in Doha, Qatar, with a ‘Z’ attached to his leotard.

The symbol is used by Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine and is displayed as a show of support by sections of the population at home.

Russian ‘Z’ gymnast learns if ban appeal successful READ MORE: Russian ‘Z’ gymnast learns if ban appeal successful

There were fears that Kuliak, 20, would even be prevented from competing in domestic events after he was forced to pull out of the Russian Cup back in July.

However, the president of the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation (FSGR), Vasily Titov, has confirmed that the youngster can at least perform at the gymnastics ‘Spartakiad’ in Kazan, which runs from September 26 to October 1.

“These competitions are held by the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, not by the (Russian gymnastics) federation,” Titov told RIA Novosti.

“We notified the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the disciplinary commission about this and received no objections from them, so he will participate.”

The ‘Spartakiad’ games have been organized across a series of sports for Russian athletes to help compensate for the international bans imposed because of the conflict in Ukraine.

The events are the revival of a Soviet-era idea and have been praised as a success by the likes of Russian rhythmic gymnastics icon Irina Viner.

Russian gymnastics icon explains ‘benefits’ of sanctions READ MORE: Russian gymnastics icon explains ‘benefits’ of sanctions

The FIG joined numerous other federations by banning Russian athletes back in March.

If that broader ban had still been in place in May of next year, Kuliak’s personal suspension would have continued and would only have ended six months after the overall FIG suspension of Russian gymnasts was lifted. 

However, the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) Appeal Tribunal subsequently amended Kuliak’s sanction so that it would not be dependent on the broader FIG ban on Russians.

Kuliak made his ‘Z’ gesture at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha in March, where he finished third in the parallel bars event which was won by Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun.

READ MORE: Bans protect Russian athletes, IOC chief insists

Kuliak later said he and his fellow Russian competitors had faced “provocations” from Ukrainians throughout the event, leading to his actions on the podium.

The gymnast said in an interview with RT that he “didn’t wish anything bad on anyone” and that “as an athlete, I will always fight for victory and stand for peace.”

In addition to his ban, Kuliak was stripped of his medal, fined 500 Swiss francs (around $520) and ordered to pay costs towards the proceedings in his case.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies