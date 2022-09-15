icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 10:12
HomeSport News

Russian gymnastics icon explains ‘benefits’ of sanctions

Irina Viner commented as Russian rhythmic gymnasts appeared at a special event in Moscow
Russian gymnastics icon explains ‘benefits’ of sanctions
Lala Kramarenko triumphed in Moscow. © RIA Novosti / Grigory Sysoev

Russian gymnasts can benefit from the sporting sanctions imposed on the country as more talent can be showcased at specially arranged domestic events, according to coaching icon Irina Viner.

Just like their counterparts across numerous other sports, Russia’s gymnasts find themselves sidelined from major international events following a ban imposed by governing body the FIG back in March.

In the face of suspensions, Russian officials have organized alternative events for the nation’s athletes, including the ongoing ‘Spartakiad’ series of tournaments across a range of sports.

The rhythmic gymnastics ‘Spartakiad’ concluded in Moscow on Wednesday, with 17-year-old Lala Kramarenko taking top spot in the individual all-around event. Olympic silver medalist Dina Averina finished in second while Anna Popova came third.

RT
Viner (front row, second left) hailed the 'Spartakiad' as a roaring success. © RIA Novosti / Grigory Sysoev

“We prepared without interruption and did not think that in the absence of international competitions we could take a break and do something else,” said Viner after the event at the rhythmic gymnastics center in Moscow which is named in her honor.

“Although we began to organize [exhibition] performances and variety performances… we continue to work just as we prepared for the World Cup or the Olympic Games.

“Our countries now are the regions of Russia, we have a huge country, we are getting a real world championship,” added Viner, who is president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and has coached a steady stream of Olympic and world champions down the years.

Russian gymnastics icon responds after being banned from EU country READ MORE: Russian gymnastics icon responds after being banned from EU country

“Usually, in the all-around finals at international competitions, we had two people according to the regulations, and now there were 25 of them, and we are very happy about this.

“Thanks to the sanctions, we are now ‘in trend’ and have entered the big stage. The whole of Russia sees them, and the girls themselves are very pleased – they perform in the hall at the level of world standards.”  

The tournament in the Russian capital concluded just as the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships got underway in Sofia, Bulgaria – minus the likes of rising Russian star Kramarenko or 18-time world champion Dina Averina and her twin sister Arina, who is a five-time world champion.  

Viner vowed back in April that Russian gymnastics would continue to develop in spite of sanctions.

The coaching icon also argued that world gymnastics would “lose its relevance completely” in the absence of the traditionally strong competition provided by Russian stars.  

READ MORE: Banned Russia can help China win titles, says gymnastics icon

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies