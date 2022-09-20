icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022
Fears for NFL star after sickening collision (VIDEO)

Dane Jackson was removed from the field by an ambulance
Jackson bore the brunt of an impact from a teammate. ©  Joshua Bessex / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive back Dane Jackson was removed from the field in an ambulance after a vicious collision with a teammate during his team's comprehensive win against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. 

Towards the end of the first half of Buffalo's 41-17 triumph against their AFC rivals, Jackson was accidentally hit by teammate Tremaine Edmunds while attempting to defend a pass to Titans rookie Treylon Burks, with replays showing the force of the contact from the 250lb Edmunds to Jackson's head and neck area.

It was immediately obvious that Jackson was in severe discomfort as concerned teammates surrounded him. He was subsequently placed on a stretcher and an ambulance drove directly onto the field to retrieve the 25-year-old.

In the vast majority of cases in the NFL, a medical cart collects an injured player from the field and transports him to an awaiting ambulance, but Jackson's situation was considered serious enough to require immediate evaluation and transportation to hospital. 

Fans at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo fell into an unusual silence, with some seen praying on the television broadcast.

The Bills later updated the media to say that Jackson had been sent to Erie County Medical Center and thankfully stated that he has “full movement in extremities.

You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the conclusion of the game.

Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him and hopefully we get some more (updates) here soon.

NFL star shot multiple times during robbery READ MORE: NFL star shot multiple times during robbery

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, made 19 appearances for the Bills across the regular season and playoffs in the 2021 campaign.

As for the game itself, Super Bowl favorites the Bills moved to 2-0 in the young season with another impressive performance from MVP candidate quarterback Jose Allen who threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns. 

I know we've got some guys banged up. Prayers up to Dane and Micah (Hyde),” Allen said to the media following the win. 

Hyde was also removed from the field by medics following a coming-together with Titans receiver Robert Woods, but was able to issue a thumbs-up to concerned supporters as he made his way to the back. 

