NFL star shot multiple times during robbery

Brian Robinson was the victim of a possible carjacking, police said

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is recovering in hospital after being shot in an attempted robbery or carjacking, according to local police and as revealed by the NFL franchise.

Washington DC police say that the shooting took place in the northeast section of the US' capital city at around 6pm local time on Sunday night.

With Robinson suffering two "gunshot wounds to his lower extremities," police are on the lookout for two possible suspects with "shoulder-length dreadlocks".

A former University of Alabama alumnus, 23-year-old Robinson was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and visited by the Commanders' co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, their president Jason Wright, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts.

Head coach Ron Rivera also touched base with his player, who he later said was "in good spirits" and wanted to thank everyone "for their kind words, prayers & support" on Twitter.

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022

"He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best," Rivera added.

With the NFL season starting in the second weekend of September, Robinson was tipped to play a big role for the Commanders in 2022 and had impressed during preseason training camp and games.

"Brian’s been great," remarked offensive coordinator Scott Turner in recent weeks.

"He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner. ... I think he’ll continue to get better, too, as the reps increase," Turner predicted

While Robinson traveled with his team for its last preseason game in nearby Baltimore on Saturday night, he didn't feature as the Commanders lost a tight affair to the Ravens 17-15.

Reported by the Washington Post as now being in a "stable condition." it is unknown when Robinson could return to action.