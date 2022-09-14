icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 07:25
Khabib offers Chimaev advice on Muslim team members (VIDEO)

Nurmagomedov has spoken on the recent weight-cut issues for UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev
Khabib is a UFC Hall of Famer. © Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has suggested that surging contender Khamzat Chimaev would be wise to surround himself with more Muslim members of his team if he wishes to avoid similar situations such as those which took place at UFC 279 in Las Vegas last week.

The Chechen-born Chimaev has become one of the UFC's biggest stars since he debuted with the organization in the summer of 2020, having now defeated all six of his opponents in the Octagon with just one – Gilbert Burns – making it as far as the final bell. 

However, the surging welterweight contender was met with controversy for the first time in his young UFC career not just once but twice last week, when he first became involved in a backstage brawl which forced the cancellation of the pre-fight press conference and again when he dramatically missed weight for the scheduled main event fight against Nate Diaz by a whopping 7.5lbs. 

And Khabib, who is undertaking a speaking tour in the United Kingdom to help raise funds for victims of the Pakistan flood crisis, says that Chimaev would be best served in his future career by depending on the assistance of devout Muslims.

If you are a Muslim, you should have good people around you,” Khabib said.

Muslims who can say ‘Hey, don’t do this.’ I was watching the weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev. I followed what was happening with his weight and looking at his team.

There are no Muslims around him, and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you that will say ‘Don't do this. Come back, do this.'

'Enemies of Islam': Khabib lashes out again in freedom of speech row after attacking French leader Macron READ MORE: 'Enemies of Islam': Khabib lashes out again in freedom of speech row after attacking French leader Macron

Khabib is, of course, himself a devout Muslim and closely associated himself with people who share his religious beliefs throughout his career, such as upcoming UFC lightweight title challenger Islam Makhachev.

Chimaev, meanwhile, is most recently best known for his training partnership with English fighter Darren Till.

When you become famous and rich, you become strong, and there are no people who will give advice or you do not listen in this kind of situation, then something will happen,” Khabib added.

You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need this.

