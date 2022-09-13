Major marathon extends Russian ban

Russia and Belarus residents will not be permitted to run the 2023 Boston Marathon

Several months after it was confirmed that runners from both Russia and Belarus were barred from the 2022 Boston Marathon, organizers have confirmed that that residents from the two countries will remain ineligible for next year's race.

It was announced just two weeks before the beginning of this year's Boston Marathon that athletes from both Russia and Belarus would not be permitted to compete – measures which came amid a wave of sporting sanctions placed on the countries following the launch of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest yearly marathon and is considered by running enthusiasts to be among the most well-regarded on the annual calendar.

“We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine,” said Tom Grilk of the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) at the time.

Thirty-five Russians entered the 2021 Boston Marathon, but it will be 2024 at least before they return in full after the BAA confirmed on its website that their sanctions will continue for another year at least.

“In continuance of the BAA’s support of Ukraine, residents of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to enter the Boston Marathon,” read a message on the registration page for the 2023 race.

“Russian and Belarusian citizens who are not current residents of either country may still compete, however will not be able to run under the flag of either country,” it added.

In addition to its status as one of the world's most prestigious races, the Boston Marathon is also notorious for the 2013 bombing at its finish line which killed three people and injured hundreds more.